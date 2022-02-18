Dubois County Health Department to Host Covid-19 Late Night Vaccine Clinic

The Dubois County Health Department will be holding another special late-night drive-thru clinic to help accommodate anyone wanting a Covid-19 vaccine.
Health officials say no vaccines other than Covid-19 will be available.
The clinic will be held at the Dubois County Health Department from 1 p.m. through 6 p.m. on Friday, February 25th.
No appointment is necessary.
Participants are asked to have their ID, insurance cards, and Covid-19 vaccination card available.
Officials say this will be a drive-thru only clinic. The drive-thru will be open for anyone 12 and older.
For questions, call (812)-481-7056.