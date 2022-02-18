 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following river in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

.The combination Thursday's heavy rain event, high soil moisture and
expected heavy rain next week will generate increased water levels
over the weekend and into next week for several points along the
Ohio River. Some locations may reach flood stage over the weekend,
while some points are expected to reach minor flood stage during or
shortly after the holiday on Monday.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY,
FEBRUARY 27...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night to Sunday, February 27.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 29.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Sunday morning to a crest of 42.6 feet early Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, February
27.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Dubois County Health Department to Host Covid-19 Late Night Vaccine Clinic

  • 0
Dubois County Health Department to Host Covid-19 Late Night Vaccine Clinic
Megan DiVenti

The Dubois County Health Department will be holding another special late-night drive-thru clinic to help accommodate anyone wanting a Covid-19 vaccine.

Health officials say no vaccines other than Covid-19 will be available.

The clinic will be held at the Dubois County Health Department from 1 p.m. through 6 p.m. on Friday, February 25th.

No appointment is necessary.

Participants are asked to have their ID, insurance cards, and Covid-19 vaccination card available.

Officials say this will be a drive-thru only clinic. The drive-thru will be open for anyone 12 and older.

For questions, call (812)-481-7056.

