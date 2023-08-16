Dubois County Museum to celebrate Archaeology Month

JASPER, Ind. (WEVV) — September is Archaeology Month in Indiana.
In partnership with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology, the Dubois County Museum will present a special archaeology program on Saturday, September 9, 2023.
From 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, a panel discussion titled "Archaeology in Dubois County" will feature archaeologist, Dr. Rick Jones, along with local collectors, Kenny Hochgesang and Derrick Haas.
The purpose of the panel is to learn about the Native Americans who lived in the area for more than 12,000 years from the artifacts they left behind.
Local collectors will share their knowledge of the type of artifacts and the notable artifacts discovered in Dubois County.
The archaeologists will interpret the artifacts based on the latest scientific knowledge of prehistoric Native Americans.
The goal of the panel discussion is to gain a greater understanding and appreciation of the earliest people who lived in this area.
From 11:00 a.m. until noon, Dr. Rick Jones, Retired State Archaeologist, will identify artifacts brought to the museum.
The public is invited to bring in arrowheads and spear points.
The Dubois County Museum is located at 2704 North Newton Street in Jasper.