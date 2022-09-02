 Skip to main content
Dubois County Museum to celebrate Grandparents Day

The Dubois County Museum will be serving up a sweet treat for visitors this month.

The museum plans to celebrate Grandparents Day, Sunday, September 11 with a special cookie for visitors.

Debbie Zuke of Debbie’s Cookie Art is creating a custom Grandparents Day decorated sugar cookie for the first 36 museum visitors.

The museum will be open on September 11 from 1-4:00 p.m.

The public is invited and encouraged to bring their grandparents to the museum for a treat and a to everything the museum has to offer.

It is located in Jasper at 2704 N. Newton Street.

