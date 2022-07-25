Dubois County Museum to host car show

The Dubois County Museum is hosting a car show.
It's happening at the museum on 2704 N. Newton Street (US231) on Sunday, August 14.
The show will be set up in the grassy shady park on the east side of the building.
According to organizers, car owners can register beginning at 9:00 a.m.
The show will start at noon eastern time.
The cost is $15 per vehicle the day of the show.
Awards will be available for the winners in each category.
Registration forms are available at the museum and on the museum's Facebook page.