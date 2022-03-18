Dubois County Sheriff's Office Launches New App

The Dubois County Sheriff's Office in Dubois County, Indiana, says it has a new way to keep in touch with community members who have smartphones.
On Friday, Dubois County Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter announced the release of the office's new smartphone application, which he says will serve as a new way for the Sheriff’s Office to connect with Dubois County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.
The app will offer several useful features to Dubois County residents with different options for handgun permits, submitting a tip, jail info, and more.
To download the free app, the sheriff's office says you can just go to your app store and search for "Dubois Sheriff IN."