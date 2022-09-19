Dubois County Sheriff's Office warns of text message scam

A scam alert out of Dubois County Monday morning.
The Sheriff's Office says they are receiving reports of residents receiving text messages claiming to be from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
Authorities say if you receive this text message, the safest thing to do is disregard the link.
A reminder from the Dubois County Sheriff's Office--the Indiana Department of Workforce Development says they will never send a text or email asking people to click on a link to get benefits or type of payment.