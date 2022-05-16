 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dubois County's regional COVID testing site shutting down, free at-home test kits available

  • Updated
  • 0
Dubois County Health Department

Health officials in Dubois County say the regional COVID-19 testing site at the former Ruxer's Golf Course will be closing in June, but that free at-home testing kits will be distributed to supplement the need for testing.

Officials with the Dubois County Health Department said Monday that the county's regional COVID-19 testing site's last day open would be June 30, 2022.

The health department says that in light of the closure, free at-home testing kits would be available to the community.

Distribution of the at-home kits will begin on Tuesday, May 17.

The health departments says the tests will be available for pickup only at the Dubois County Health Department's drive-thru during normal business hours, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Each household is limited to four test kits, while supplies last.

Anyone with questions can contact the Dubois County Health Department at 812-481-7050.

Recommended for you