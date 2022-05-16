Dubois County's regional COVID testing site shutting down, free at-home test kits available

Health officials in Dubois County say the regional COVID-19 testing site at the former Ruxer's Golf Course will be closing in June, but that free at-home testing kits will be distributed to supplement the need for testing.
Officials with the Dubois County Health Department said Monday that the county's regional COVID-19 testing site's last day open would be June 30, 2022.
The health department says that in light of the closure, free at-home testing kits would be available to the community.
Distribution of the at-home kits will begin on Tuesday, May 17.
The health departments says the tests will be available for pickup only at the Dubois County Health Department's drive-thru during normal business hours, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
Each household is limited to four test kits, while supplies last.
Anyone with questions can contact the Dubois County Health Department at 812-481-7050.