Due to dangerous winter weather Mesker Park Zoo will be closed starting Friday

In an effort to keep their animals, guests, and staff safe Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden will be closed Friday, December 25 through Christmas Day.
The animal and facility staff will be working daily to ensure the animals and the zoo infrastructure are being well cared for during this extreme weather event.
They plan to continue to monitor the weather, and may close early today if conditions become more severe.
They plan to open again on Monday, December 26, but could adjust that plan if paths are considered unsafe for guests and staff.
Mesker Park officials say, they will continue keeping everyone updated through their social media feeds.