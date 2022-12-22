 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches, with locally up to 4 inches possible. Flash
freezing of water on area roadways. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM
this afternoon to midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility to a half mile at times.
The hazardous conditions will likely impact the evening commute.
The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in
as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Be sure to keep a
winter emergency kit in the vehicle.

&&

Due to dangerous winter weather Mesker Park Zoo will be closed starting Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Mesker Park Zoo closing this weekend ahead of the winter weather

Mesker Park Zoo officials plan to close the park to visitors beginning Friday morning, and plan to re-open Monday morning at 9:00 A.M.

 Tommy Mason

Mesker Park officials anticipate welcoming visitors again on Monday, December 26 at 9:00 A.M.

In an effort to keep their animals, guests, and staff safe Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden will be closed Friday, December 25 through Christmas Day.

The animal and facility staff will be working daily to ensure the animals and the zoo infrastructure are being well cared for during this extreme weather event.

They plan to continue to monitor the weather, and may close early today if conditions become more severe.

They plan to open again on Monday, December 26, but could adjust that plan if paths are considered unsafe for guests and staff.

Mesker Park officials say, they will continue keeping everyone updated through their social media feeds.

