Dugan Best Recreation Center to hold car wash

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Owensboro Parks and Recreation is encouraging the community to get the car washed for free.
Organizers say those living in Owensboro can drive to Dugan Best Rec Center Saturday, June 14th between 11 A.M. AND 1 P.M. for the free event.
We're told donations are being accepted and will go towards sponsoring registered participants who attend Dugan Best Rec Center.
It also helps participants go on field trips they otherwise could not afford on their own.
For questions about special events call (270)-687-8714.