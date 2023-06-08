 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone and Fine Particles
PM 2.5 in the air through tonight for the following Southwest
Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

Particulates and Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults,
and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit
prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Dugan Best Recreation Center to hold car wash

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Owensboro Parks and Recreation is encouraging the community to get the car washed for free. 

Organizers say those living in Owensboro can drive to Dugan Best Rec Center Saturday, June 14th between 11 A.M. AND 1 P.M. for the free event. 

We're told donations are being accepted and will go towards sponsoring registered participants who attend Dugan Best Rec Center. 

It also helps participants go on field trips they otherwise could not afford on their own. 

For questions about special events call (270)-687-8714. 

