Early Voting Begins for May 3 Primary in Indiana

Early voting, also known as in-person absentee voting, for the May 3 primary elections began in Indiana on Tuesday.

Registered voters in Evansville can now utilize the Old National Events Plaza for early voting from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Operations at the events plaza will end at noon on Monday, May 2.

Voting will also take place on Saturday, April 23 and April 30, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Old National Events Plaza and from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Cedar Hall Community School and Northeast Park Baptist Church.

In-person absentee voting at five Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library locations will also begin on April 25 and continue through April 29. You can click here for a full list of EVPL early voting locations.

Voting at the libraries is for one week in the Primary Election and two weeks in the General Election.

If you don't vote early, you can vote from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Voters are reminded to bring a photo ID with them when voting in person.

For more information on early voting in Indiana or to find a location in your county, visit in.gov/idr/hoosiers-vote/vote-early/.