Early voting is underway for the 2022 Kentucky primary elections. Here are the races we're watching

Early voting is underway in Kentucky for the state's 2022 primary elections.
44News has compiled a list of early voting locations across our western Kentucky area. You can see those locations by clicking here.
As the results start to come in for the state's primary elections, 44News will be following several big races.
Candidates are in the running for State Senator, including Republican incumbent senator Rand Paul.
In our area, there are also candidates in several counties eyeing spots for sheriff, judge-executive, and more.
You can click here for a full list of the candidates in those races.
The Kentucky primaries will take place on Tuesday, May 17.