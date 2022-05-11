 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

.Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River and minor
flooding is now expected at Newburgh and Cairo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 40.5 feet Friday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Early voting set to start Thursday in Kentucky ahead of Kentucky primary

  • Updated
Kentucky residents will have the opportunity to cast their ballot ahead of next Tuesday's Kentucky Primary.

Starting Thursday, Kentucky counties will provide early voting centers for all county registered voters to vote days before the election.

The voting centers will open from Thursday through Saturday with various hours.  The voting centers include:

DAVIESS: 

  • Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road
  • Owensboro Sportscenter, 1215 Hickman Ave
  • Life Community Church, 1101 Breckenridge Street

All three Daviess County sites will operate from 8 AM to 4 PM Thursday and Friday, 7 AM to 3 PM Saturday

HENDERSON: 

  • Chase Fulcher Archery Training Center, 377 Garden Mile Road 
  • Thursday through Saturday from 8 AM to 4 PM

HOPKINS: 

  • Ballard Convention Center, 605 East Arch Street, Madisonville
  • Thursday through Saturday, 8 AM to 4 PM

UNION: 

  • Union County Senior Center, 225 Richards Lane, Morganfield
  • Thursday through Saturday, 8 AM to 4 PM

WEBSTER: 

  • Webster County Senior Center, 80 North College Street, Dixon
  • Thursday through Saturday, 8 AM to 4 PM

MUHLENBERG: 

  • Merle Travis Center, 750 Cleaton Road, Powderly
  • Thursday through Saturday, 8 AM to 4 PM

HANCOCK: 

  • Hancock County Clerk's Office, 225 Main Cross Street, Hawesville
  • Thursday from 9 AM to 5 PM, Friday and Saturday from 8 AM to 4 PM

MCLEAN: 

  • McLean County Clerk's Office, 210 Main Street, Calhoun
  • Thursday through Saturday, 8 AM to 4 PM

Voting Centers will require a photo I.D. to vote.