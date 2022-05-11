Early voting set to start Thursday in Kentucky ahead of Kentucky primary

Kentucky residents will have the opportunity to cast their ballot ahead of next Tuesday's Kentucky Primary.
Starting Thursday, Kentucky counties will provide early voting centers for all county registered voters to vote days before the election.
The voting centers will open from Thursday through Saturday with various hours. The voting centers include:
DAVIESS:
- Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road
- Owensboro Sportscenter, 1215 Hickman Ave
- Life Community Church, 1101 Breckenridge Street
All three Daviess County sites will operate from 8 AM to 4 PM Thursday and Friday, 7 AM to 3 PM Saturday
HENDERSON:
- Chase Fulcher Archery Training Center, 377 Garden Mile Road
- Thursday through Saturday from 8 AM to 4 PM
HOPKINS:
- Ballard Convention Center, 605 East Arch Street, Madisonville
- Thursday through Saturday, 8 AM to 4 PM
UNION:
- Union County Senior Center, 225 Richards Lane, Morganfield
- Thursday through Saturday, 8 AM to 4 PM
WEBSTER:
- Webster County Senior Center, 80 North College Street, Dixon
- Thursday through Saturday, 8 AM to 4 PM
MUHLENBERG:
- Merle Travis Center, 750 Cleaton Road, Powderly
- Thursday through Saturday, 8 AM to 4 PM
HANCOCK:
- Hancock County Clerk's Office, 225 Main Cross Street, Hawesville
- Thursday from 9 AM to 5 PM, Friday and Saturday from 8 AM to 4 PM
MCLEAN:
- McLean County Clerk's Office, 210 Main Street, Calhoun
- Thursday through Saturday, 8 AM to 4 PM
Voting Centers will require a photo I.D. to vote.