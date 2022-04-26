Early voting site at EVPL McCollough closed Tuesday due to possible electrical issue

One of the early voting locations in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, will be closed for Tuesday while officials work to resolve a potential electrical issue.
Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden says that the voting site at the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) McCollough Library will be closed throughout Tuesday due to the issue.
Hayden says the project manager was made aware of the issue on Monday afternoon. After the issue wasn't resolved, early voting ended at the McCollough Library site around 3:30 p.m. on Monday
As the project manager continues to work with library staff to fix the problem, the early voting site will remain closed through Tuesday.
Hayden says that the issue does not affect any ballots that were cast at the McCollough Library location.
Early voting remains available at the other EVPL locations. You can see a full list of those locations and hours of operation by clicking here.
Other early voting sites include the Old National Events Plaza, Cedar Hall Community School, and Northeast Park Baptist Church.
Voters are reminded to bring a photo ID with them when voting in person.