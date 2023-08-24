East Gibson School Corporation superintendent resigns

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Superintendent James Wilson has officially resigned from his position at East Gibson School Corporation.
At Thursday's school board meeting, parents spoke out about what they felt was a lack of transparency leading up to Wilson’s resignation.
Wilson, the now former East Gibson School Corporation superintendent, was on administrative leave pending the school board's decision. The board unanimously voted to accept Wilson’s resignation, the terms of which allow him to receive full salary and benefits for the next three months.
The board say they alerted Wilson that they planned to fire him on Aug. 14, and he was restricted from school property. Several parents who spoke at the meeting said they received no explanation for the move.
David Green, one such concerned parent, told 44News ”a school official being ejected from the school–I don’t need to know exactly what he did. What I need to know is, are the kids safe? Is everything going to be good for the kids? There was no communication whatsoever about anything like that."
The school board maintains the issues were exclusive to Wilson’s job performance as superintendent.
Wilson wasn’t arrested on DUI charges in Vanderburgh County until Saturday, five days after receiving notice of his future termination by the school board.
Until an interim superintendent is appointed, East Gibson School Corporation will be run by a collaboration of school principals, the school board president, and members of the central office.
Wilson’s next court appearance is on Sep. 21.