East Gibson School Corporation votes to close Francisco Elementary

The East Gibson School Board unanimously voted to close Francisco Elementary School next year.
Superintendent James Wilson says this was a difficult decision, but it was the best plan for the district financially.
We have been on a pattern of declining enrollment. Your enrollment determines your education fund balance which is the dollars that pay for teachers and other educational staffs salaries and benefits. We have lost 250-300 students over the past 5 years which in todays dollars each student brings the school approx. 6808 dollars. We are also the only 1 a School system with three elementary schools with two not able to sustain the staff let alone pay and offer what our neighbors do. I hate it because it is an emotional difficult decision that the school board has to make. I applaud ours for having the courage to make what I think is needed for East Gibson to Survive Long-Term.
The district is working to restructure schools, and says transportation details are still pending.