...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow is possible with
total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches. Winds could gust as high
as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind
chills as low as -20 to -25 are possible as a result of
Thursday night low temperatures of 0 to -5 with sustained winds
of 15-25 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Southwest Indiana, Southern Illinois,
Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday afternoon
through late Thursday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with possible flash
freezing. Strong winds with moderate to heavy snow will sharply
reduce visibility and make for dangerous conditions. Life-
threateningly cold wind chill values can quickly result in
frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and
limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to
vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree
branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or
generators.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant
snow accumulations that would greatly impact travel. Stay tuned
for later statements. This watch will be upgraded to a warning if
winter storm conditions become more certain.

A wind chill watch means the there is the potential for a
combination of very cold air and strong winds to create
dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts
and warnings for updates on this situation.

&&

Weather Alert

East Gibson School Corporation votes to close Francisco Elementary

  • Updated
  • 0
East Gibson School Corporation votes to close Francisco Elementary
El'Agance Shemwell

The East Gibson School Board unanimously voted to close Francisco Elementary School next year. 

Superintendent James Wilson says this was a difficult decision, but it was the best plan for the district financially. 

We have been on a pattern of declining enrollment. Your enrollment determines your education fund balance which is the dollars that pay for teachers and other educational staffs salaries and benefits. We have lost 250-300 students over the past 5 years which in todays dollars each student brings the school approx. 6808 dollars. We are also the only 1 a School system with three elementary schools with two not able to sustain the staff let alone pay and offer what our neighbors do. I hate it because it is an emotional difficult decision that the school board has to make. I applaud ours for having the courage to make what I think is needed for East Gibson to Survive Long-Term.

The district is working to restructure schools, and says transportation details are still pending. 

