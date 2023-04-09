Easter at The Hills brings communities together

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Old National Events Plaza played host to The Hills Church Easter Sunday services. Bringing family, friends, and fresh faces together in worship–that’s what Easter at The Hills, one of Evansville’s largest Easter Sunday services was all about.
Dave Bowersox, Executive Pastor of The Hills Church, told 44News ”it’s kind of our super bowl." He said Easter Sunday provides a unique opportunity for his and many other churches.
"Typically we see a pretty big uptick on Easter Sunday," Bowersox said. "That’s a big reason why it’s important to us. Even if you don’t believe in Jesus, you’ve got people that are here to walk with you, so that you don’t have to do this and figure it out all on your own.”
Bringing families and friends together played an integral role in the pastor’s Easter Sunday message. ”We often think that we’ve got to go through the world alone, and we’re on our own–got to figure it out, but God tells us “don’t give up meeting together," and I think a big part of that is so we don’t forget that we’re not alone.”