Easter in Friedman Park

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The Warrick Parks Foundation’s 3rd annual Easter in the Park happened Saturday morning at Friedman Park.
Families were able to meet the Easter bunny and enjoy five different food trucks, but as the minutes ticked down, parents and little ones lined up to get ready for the Easter egg hunt. With over 15,000 eggs, the stakes were high.
Laurel Meny, Exective Director of Warrick Parks Foundation, told 44News ”it just allows them to have a way to celebrate Easter with the community and be in a beautiful space.”
As soon as the egg hunt started, hundreds of children rushed the field. In just a few minutes, they managed to fill up their baskets and clear the field of thousands of eggs.