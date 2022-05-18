Easterseals and Holiday World team up for Play Day

Charlie Joyner of Henderson has cerebral palsy, and has been going to Easterseals Rehabilitation center for five years for therapy.
Tuesday was his 8th birthday.
Along with cake, he got the surprise icing of a lifetime: tickets to Holiday World's annual Play Day event on Wednesday.
"Holiday World has graciously donated the tickets today," said Megan Irish, coordinator of events and community relations with Easterseals. "And we've sold those tickets and the proceeds go back to providing those therapy services to individuals."
They raised a whopping $25,000.
"Our park president, Matt Eckert, one year a kid told him he, 'loved him more than ice cream,'" said Leah Koch-Blumhardt, director of communications and fourth generation Holiday World owner, "Which was a huge compliment."
The pandemic put a hold on the fun for the past few years, until now.
"It is just such a special day at Holiday World. They open the park up to these wonderful people and I could just not wait to see them and their smiling faces," said Holiday World's resident Santa. "And I've gotten more hugs today then when I can remember."
Over 2,000 kids were able to enjoy a day at the park without the long lines and big crowds.
"They've got extra attention, extra help getting on and off the rides," Irish said. "And it's been wonderful seeing all of their faces light up."
As for Charlie, you can catch him riding the roller coasters.