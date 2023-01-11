 Skip to main content
Easterseals kicking off their 'All Cash Raffle'

  • Updated
Easterseals Rehab Center

The Easterseals 'All Cash Raffle' will award a grand prize of $25,000.

 Tommy Mason

After wrapping up 2022 with a successful Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights, Easterseals Rehab Center is back with their All Cash Raffle.

This is the 32nd year for the promotion, where proceeds gathered will provide therapy services and resources to Tri-State children and adults with disabilities.

Raffle tickets are $50 each or 3 for $100, with a maximum of 5,000 tickets being sold.

A total of five cash prizes will be offered with a grand prize of $25,000.

Tickets are available until Wednesday March 15.

More information about the raffle and the services provide by Easterseals can be found by going to this link.

