Easterseals Rehab receiving a post-pandemic rebound thanks to $300k in funding

Easterseals Rehabilitation Center received a sizable contribution thanks to the Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners.
On Tuesday, commissioners Cheryl Musgrave and Ben Shoulders presented the organization with a check for $300,000.
The funds are just a portion of money the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act to assist nonprofits in compensating for lost revenue and increased costs brought on by the pandemic.
For Easterseals, the biggest need is funding for mental health.
According to Easterseals President and CEO Kelly Schneider, the funding will enable the organization to provide services to vulnerable children in Vanderburgh County.