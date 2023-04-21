Eastland Mall to host National Crimes Victims’ Rights Week Event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — National Crime Victims' Rights week kicks off Monday, April 24th.
Eastland Mall is partnering with Albion Fellows Bacon Center and several other organizations to host an event this weekend.
Albion Fellows Bacon Center has received funding from the National Association of VOCA Assistance Administrators through a grant from the Office for Victims of Crime to promote community awareness of crime victims' rights and services available.
“This is a great opportunity for the mall to host an event that has the opportunity to be impactful to our community,” said Sean Ferguson, mall marketing manager. “We are pleased to show our support of these organizations that are making a huge impact on individuals and families who are going through some really trying times.”
The event will take place Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the mall's common area between All Star Elite and Forever 21 in the Dillard's wing.
Other participating organizations for the event include Holly’s House, YWCA, Willow Tree of Posey County, Lampion Center, Parenting Time Center, Vanderburgh County Sherriff's office, Evansville Police Department, and the Vanderburgh County Prosecutors office.