Economic development leader for Evansville to retire

One of the economic development leaders for Evansville will step down from his post.
Greg Wathen, president of the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership or E-REP, has announced his retirement.
Wathen has been part of many economic projects throughout the Evansville region. First, as the only president and CEO of the Economic Development Coalition for 14 years before merging with other organizations to become E-REP.
"From day one, my goal for E-REP merger was to ensure that we collectively laid a solid foundation for the future to build a stronger regional voice, and I believe that process is well underway," said Wathen.
Under Wathen's leadership, the State of Indiana awarded $42 million in Regional Cities Initiative funding and help levarage nearly $1 billion in public and private investments for economic development.
Wathen plans to retire in the Fall of 2022.