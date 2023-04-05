Educators of the Year Awards announced Wednesday

Today we followed those receiving the Middle School Teacher of the Year and the Administrator of the Year awards.
We headed to Delaware Elementary to surprise sixth grade teacher Jance Johnston whose primary disciplines are English language arts, math, and science. He even dedicates his time as the boys 6ths grade basketball coach on top of offering summer and after school teaching.
We spoke with Johnston on what he has liked seeing being an educator, “A lot of kids when they’re here at Delaware they start to find their passion, they start to find that niche something they can possibly make a career out of. That’s one of my favorite things is helping students Find that one little thing they can do for the rest of their lives, and be happy. And I hope my students are able to take that from here and apply it further on for the rest of their educational careers.”
Johnston’s philosophy on teaching is that understanding each student as an individual is crucial for effective education.
We then moved to the New Tech Institute for administrator of the year, to surprise Chris Gibson, as he has been an educator for 24 years. He has played a crucial role in launching the Makerspace and Entrepreneurial Academy Advisory Council and helps coordinate the annual STEM festival.
We spoke with Gibson on the future of education, “Education is vitally important. I think everybody can agree on that and I think it’s a matter of getting the right people in the right places in making sure the educators have a voice and have a place in and have the resources they need to do what they need to do in the future.”
His philosophy is that students need to see the practical relevance of what they are learning in order to become engaged, and that they are more likely to retain knowledge and skills when the content is relatable.