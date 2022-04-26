Edwards County Courthouse back open after being closed for suspicious package, sheriff says

The local courthouse in Edwards County, Illinois, was closed for a short time on Tuesday while authorities investigated an incident.
Edwards County Sheriff Darby Boewe on Tuesday asked everyone to stay clear of the courthouse due to an "incident."
The sheriff did not originally release man details surrounding the incident, but did say that no one was in danger.
We now know that the courthouse was closed around 8:00 a.m. while authorities investigated a suspicious package, that was hand-taped with an "X" on it.
A photo of the Illinois Secretary of State Police Hazardous Device Unit was sent in to 44News by a viewer.
After the investigation, authorities learned that the box contained brochures.
While the courthouse is now back open, Sheriff Boewe said that court cases that were scheduled for Tuesday will be canceled for the rest of the day.
Anyone who had a court date Tuesday should call the circuit clerk on Wednesday to get a new one.