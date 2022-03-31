 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Patchy Frost Possible Tonight...

Clouds are forecast to depart from the west to the east, late
tonight, as cold air moves in and across the area. Low
temperatures are forecast in the lower half of the 30s. This will
be cold enough, if the winds diminish along with it, for patchy
frost to develop across the area.

Take precautions now for the potential for patchy frost tonight.
While it is not a sure bet because of the duration the clouds
would need to clear and the winds diminish to allow for its
formation, temperatures will certainly be cool enough. Protect
sensitive or tender young early plants or crops if they are
susceptible to frost.

EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in White County, Illinois on Wednesday

  • Updated
March 30, 2022 storm damage in White County's Carmi, Illinois

The National Weather Service has now confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in White County, Illinois on Wednesday.

According to the NWS, the tornado that traveled through White County reached peak wind speeds of 100 mph and a max width of 400 yards.

The NWS's track map shows that after the tornado touched down around 6:00 p.m., it traveled northeast for 7.9 miles.

Tornado touches down in Carmi, Illinois

Path of EF-1 tornado that touched down in Carmi, Illinois on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 (National Weather Service track map)

At least 12 homes had shingle damage, and a few sheds had extensive damage, with one shed completely destroyed, according to the NWS.

Additionally, dozens of trees were uprooted or snapped, and one small boat was blown into a pond. Power poles and lines were also torn down along the tornado's path.

NWS says that no injuries or deaths were confirmed as a result of the tornado.

Our 44News crew was in White County on Wednesday night, providing updates as severe weather hit. You can view some photos of the damage in the slideshow below.

Storm Damage in White County, Illinois, from March 30, 2022

You can also find more information from the National Weather Service here.

