EFD: Crews battle apartment fire at Kennedy Apartments

Evansville fire officials say crews were sent to the Kennedy Towers Apartments for a fire on Saturday around 8:00 p.m.
Firefighters found heavy smoke in the hallway on the 7th floor and saw smoke coming from one residence on the floor, according to a press release.
The fire was in the living room and put out in about 30 minutes, officials say.
According to a press release, the resident in the apartment that caught fire was rescued from the balcony, where she was trapped by flames and heavy smoke.
Officials say the resident was taken to the hospital and later transferred to a burn center, suffering second and third-degree burns along with smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.