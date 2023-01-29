 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a
light glaze up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible, especially
on bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle will begin in the Ozark
Foothills of southeast Missouri tonight, then spread eastward
overnight, reaching the Ohio River during the predawn hours
Monday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

EFD: Crews battle apartment fire at Kennedy Apartments

Evansville fire officials say crews were sent to the Kennedy Towers Apartments for a fire on Saturday around 8:00 p.m.

Firefighters found heavy smoke in the hallway on the 7th floor and saw smoke coming from one residence on the floor, according to a press release.

The fire was in the living room and put out in about 30 minutes, officials say.

According to a press release, the resident in the apartment that caught fire was rescued from the balcony, where she was trapped by flames and heavy smoke.

Officials say the resident was taken to the hospital and later transferred to a burn center, suffering second and third-degree burns along with smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

