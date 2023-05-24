 Skip to main content
EFD: Crews respond to early morning house fire

  Updated
fire flames generic mgn graphic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — We're learning new information about an early morning house fire in Evansville. 

Fire officials say they were called to East Mill Road Wednesday morning before 1 A.M. 

EFD says a resident was alerted by their smoke detectors. 

We're told the resident tried to extinguish the fire, called 911, and left the home without being harmed. 

Crews at the scene say they met with the homeowner and directed to the area the fire started. 

Fire officials say they were able to put the fire out in about 15 minutes.

EFD says damage was minor, but the owner will be moved until the electrical system can be inspected. 

We're told the fire was ruled accidental and was caused by a damaged extension cord. 

