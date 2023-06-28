Effects from unhealthy air quality could linger for a few days

The entire Tri-State is under an Air Quality Alert until midnight on Thursday.
This is due to wildfire smoke coming in from Canada.
The levels across the Tri-State are measuring at unhealthy levels, which is affecting not only those in sensitive groups, but everyone.
Doctors encourage you to stay indoors while the smoke is in the air.
They say, anytime you go outside, you’re exposing your lungs to any irritants in the air, which could trigger health emergencies.
“If you have asthma, if you have COPD, if you have emphysema, any kind of chronic lung issue. Even our heart failure patients, who may be on oxygen or pulmonary fibrosis medications, any of those types of patients are going to have difficulty breathing in this weather,” says Dr. Kailyn Kahre, Emergency Medicine Physician and EMS Medical Director at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville.
At its worst on Wednesday, the air quality index reached 188, making the air quality in the Tri-State one of the worst in the world.
“Probably at least the next few days we’re going to see this haze, from what I’ve been hearing. Make sure you have all your medications. If you need refills on your inhalers, make sure you have all of that available to you. If you are on oxygen, make sure you have plenty of your oxygen source at home. Just really stay inside. Don’t go outside unless you absolutely need to,” Dr. Kahre says.
Dr. Kahre says they’ve had several people come into the hospital with shortness of breath over the last couple of days that could definitely be related to the air quality, so it's important to be cautious while the alert lasts.