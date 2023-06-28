Effects from unhealthy air quality could linger for a few days

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON EDT/
THURSDAY TO 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 103 to 109 both Thursday and Friday.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Illinois, and the Pennyrile
region of west Kentucky. The advisory is north and east of a
line from Marion Illinois through Kentucky Lake.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Heat and humidity will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms may interrupt the heat at
times, however the rainfall may increase humidity levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana and Kentucky environmental agencies have called for an
Air Quality Alert for their respective areas, including southwest
Indiana and western Kentucky. This alert is in effect until
midnight CDT tonight.

Everyone may experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups
may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include
the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing
problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these
groups are advised to greatly limit their outdoor activities to
reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.

Effects from unhealthy air quality could linger for a few days

  • Updated
  • 0
Effects from unhealthy air quality could linger for a few days
Claire Dugan

The entire Tri-State is under an Air Quality Alert until midnight on Thursday.

This is due to wildfire smoke coming in from Canada.

The levels across the Tri-State are measuring at unhealthy levels, which is affecting not only those in sensitive groups, but everyone.

Doctors encourage you to stay indoors while the smoke is in the air.

They say, anytime you go outside, you’re exposing your lungs to any irritants in the air, which could trigger health emergencies.

“If you have asthma, if you have COPD, if you have emphysema, any kind of chronic lung issue. Even our heart failure patients, who may be on oxygen or pulmonary fibrosis medications, any of those types of patients are going to have difficulty breathing in this weather,” says Dr. Kailyn Kahre, Emergency Medicine Physician and EMS Medical Director at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville.

At its worst on Wednesday, the air quality index reached 188, making the air quality in the Tri-State one of the worst in the world.

“Probably at least the next few days we’re going to see this haze, from what I’ve been hearing. Make sure you have all your medications. If you need refills on your inhalers, make sure you have all of that available to you. If you are on oxygen, make sure you have plenty of your oxygen source at home. Just really stay inside. Don’t go outside unless you absolutely need to,” Dr. Kahre says.

Dr. Kahre says they’ve had several people come into the hospital with shortness of breath over the last couple of days that could definitely be related to the air quality, so it's important to be cautious while the alert lasts.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you