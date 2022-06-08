Elastec holding oil spill training exercises in New Harmony

Several oil spill training exercises are being conducted in New Harmony, Indiana.
The Carmi, Illinois-based environmental equipment manufacturer and distributor Elastec is holding its annual Inland Oil Spill Workshop "River Spill Spring" on and along the Wabash River in New Harmony.
Trever Miller of SWAT Consulting will be presenting and instructing this year's exercises, which will cover several important oil spill recovery techniques and training areas.
Those attending the training sessions will experience hands-on exercises on topics including deploying and retrieving booms, deploying boom with Elastec BoomVaneTM, boom configurations, boom anchoring methods, boat safety, boom repair, and more.
Wednesday's training starts at 10:00 a.m. on the Wabash River near New Harmony’s Atheneum visitor center, with training also continuing Thursday. Elastec says that attendees represent oil spill response service providers, railroad, pipeline and energy companies as well as several Elastec Dealers from around the world. The course also qualifies as an 8-hour HAZMAT refresher credit.
Elastec says it's important for responders to know the behavior of rivers and waterways susceptible to possible spills, and how to deploy containment and cleanup operations to mitigate them.