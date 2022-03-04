Elementary School Teacher Among Four Arrested on Fentanyl Trafficking Charges in Union County

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.



.The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will slowly fall through
the weekend, with levels dropping below flood stages from early to
the middle of next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 43.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.9
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Thursday, March 03 the stage was 42.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 25.6 feet Monday,
March 14.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...Elevated Fire Danger Today...

The combination of gusty south winds, low relative humidities,
near record temperatures, and small fuels drying out from several
days of dry weather will aggravate burning conditions later
today. Given sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts of 30 to 35
mph, fires could become uncontrolled. Use caution if planning to
burn today and perhaps consider another day if possible.

Elementary School Teacher Among Four Arrested on Fentanyl Trafficking Charges in Union County

  • Updated
  • 0
Four Arrested in Union County on Fentanyl Trafficking Charges via Webster County Jail

Jay Howard (Top Left), Kenneth Manuel (Top Right), Kimberly Dangler (Bottom Left), and Katherine Willett (Bottom Right) (Webster County Jail photos)

The Union County Sheriff's Office says four people were arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges at a home in Morganfield, Kentucky on Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, the arrests stemmed from an ongoing narcotics investigation that led deputies to a home on Houston Street in Morganfield.

The sheriff's office says the following individuals were arrested on the listed charges based on evidence obtained during the investigation.

  • Kenneth J. Manuel, 36, of Morganfield
    • Traff Cont Sub 1st (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivitives)
    • Wanton Endangerment 1st
    • Tampering w/phy Evidence
  • Katherine E. Willett, 35, of Morganfield
    • Traff Cont Sub1st(Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives)
    • Wanton Endangerment 1st
  • Jay E. Howard, 34, of Morganfield
    • Traff Controlled Sub 1st (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives)
    • Wanton Endangerment 1st
  • Kimberly Dangler, 55, of Henderson
    • Traff Cont Sub 1st (Carfentanil or Fentanyl or Derivatives
    • Drug Para buy/poss
    • Poss of Marijuana

After a press release was issued by the sheriff's office, we received a tip that one of the individuals who was arrested was a teacher at an elementary school within the Union County Public Schools district.

44News reached out to the district on the matter, and they confirmed that a teacher was arrested this morning on drug-related charges.

The statement seen below was sent out to parents following the news release issued by the sheriff's office.

While the district did not specify who the teacher was, Katherine Willett is listed as a third grade teacher on the elementary school's directory, and Facebook page.

No other information has been released on the investigation at this time.

