Eligibility requirements for student loan forgiveness

There is a lot of confusion about the Biden administration's plan for student loan forgiveness. Here is what you need to determine if you are eligible.
The latest estimates are that roughly 40 million borrowers will be eligible for $10,000 in relief under the guidelines, which stipulate that a person must make under $125,000 a year, or $250,000 if married. Only loans taken out before June 30, 2022 will be eligible under the current plan, and if that person is a Pell Grant recipient, they will be eligible for up to $20,000 in debt relief.
The Department of Education plans on rolling out the application for student loan forgiveness in early October on their studentaid.gov website for students to submit an attestation of income and documents for verification. The relief is expected to start by the end of 2022.