Elizabeth Fox-Doerr appears in court Monday morning

The widow of a former Evansville firefighter appeared in court Monday morning.
Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, widow of Robert Doerr, appeared in Vanderburgh Superior Court on two counts of perjury. She entered into a Not Guilty Plea.
Robert Doerr was shot and killed in front of his home back in 2019.
Fox-Doerr was arrested early last week for the two felony counts of perjury. In court Monday, she stated that she need to have an attorney. Bond of $50,000 cash remains the same and she will return to court on August 4th.
On the night of Robert's death, Elizabeth called 911 seconds after shots rang out. A few days later, she was arrested and charged with false informing and obstruction of justice. Police say she deleted a phone call from her phone the night of murder. However, those charges were later dismissed in October.
Officials told 44News that Elizabeth was arrested after probable cause was found to establish that she committed the offense of perjury while testifying before a Vanderburgh County Grand Jury. They say the probable cause was established after the court heard testimony from a detective.