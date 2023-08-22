Ellis Park among venues to score sports betting license in Kentucky

HENDERSON (WEVV)- Legal sports betting is coming to the Commonwealth. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) voted to approve temporary licenses for sports wagering operators and service providers.
Kentucky bettors just learned which facilities will allow them to place a sports wager in a little more than two weeks from now.
According to the KHRC, the racetracks approved to open a sportsbook on September 7 includes Ellis Park in Henderson.
The other venues are:
- Churchill Downs, Louisville
- Derby City Gaming, Louisville
- The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland Run, Corbin
- The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland, Williamsburg
- Newport Racing and Gaming, Newport
- Oak Grove Gaming and Racing, Oak Grove
- The Red Mile, Lexington
- Turfway Park, Florence
In addition to those locations, several others had operator licenses approved for future sites, including the forthcoming Ellis Park Owensboro location.
Service provide licenses were also approved for bettors who prefer to make their wagers online.
The service providers licensed to operate a mobile sports wagering application starting September 28 are:
- Bet365
- BetMGM
- Caesars
- Circa
- DraftKings
- Fanatics
- FanDuel
- Penn Sports Interactive
State leaders say sports wagering will increase the state’s revenue by an estimated $23 million a year once fully implemented.