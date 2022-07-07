Ellis Park celebrating 100th-year anniversary

Ellis Park Racing & Gaming in Henderson County, Kentucky, will celebrate its 100th-year anniversary starting on Friday.
The racecourse's 23-day meet will begin on July 8 and end on Aug. 28, with live racing conducted Friday through Sunday.
The 8-week schedule includes both dirt and turf racing for horses of all levels, with 14 stakes races indicated in the initial condition book.
Originally "Dade Park," Ellis Park was built in 1922 by the Green River Jockey Club. The track was renamed Ellis Park in 1954 to honor Dade Park’s longtime owner, James C. Ellis.
“One of the things that makes this track so special is our unique location, which makes our racing surface one of the most forgiving there is. We’ve seen Ellis Park, year after year, provide a starting point for promising two-year-olds, most recently the 2022 Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike,” said Ellis Park General Manager, Jeff Inman.
More information on Ellis Park and its 2022 schedule can be found on ellisparkracing.com.