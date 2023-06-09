Ellis Park is set to open up for racing season

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) – Churchill Downs is in Henderson preparing for the next three weeks of racing. Everyone at Ellis Park has banded together to create an experience for the community unlike any other.
Last Friday it was announced the spring meet at Churchill Downs was moved to Ellis Park following the death of 12 horses during a 30 day stretch.
As a result, Ellis park had a week to get everything ready to welcome in racing fans. Fortunately, they've received help from Churchill Downs.
This didn’t just affect facilities, but the horses and trainers as well. Some horses have already been on the ground since May at Ellis Park, but more are bound for Henderson on Friday.
Ellis Park General Manager, Matthew Presley, says “We're fully ready to execute this race meet. We're really excited about that. We're really excited to get these races off earlier than anticipated and really be able to display what Ellis Park brings to the community.”
Make sure you head down to Ellis Park this weekend as gates open at 10 a.m. June 10th. The first race will take off at 12:50 p.m.