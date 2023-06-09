 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air today, June 9th, for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
articulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Ellis Park is set to open up for racing season

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) – Churchill Downs is in Henderson preparing for the next three weeks of racing. Everyone at Ellis Park has banded together to create an experience for the community unlike any other.

Last Friday it was announced the spring meet at Churchill Downs was moved to Ellis Park following the death of 12 horses during a 30 day stretch.

As a result, Ellis park had a week to get everything ready to welcome in racing fans. Fortunately, they've received help from Churchill Downs.

This didn’t just affect facilities, but the horses and trainers as well. Some horses have already been on the ground since May at Ellis Park, but more are bound for Henderson on Friday.

Ellis Park General Manager, Matthew Presley, says “We're fully ready to execute this race meet. We're really excited about that. We're really excited to get these races off earlier than anticipated and really be able to display what Ellis Park brings to the community.”

Make sure you head down to Ellis Park this weekend as gates open at 10 a.m. June 10th. The first race will take off at 12:50 p.m.

