Ellis Park moves start time of live racing for the upcoming weekend due to heat

Extreme heat forecasts have led Ellis Park to change start times for live racing this weekend.
Ellis Park has moved the post time for the first race to 10:30 am on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 22 - July 24.
"Obviously the safety of our racehorses and backstretch personnel is paramount," said Ellis Park General Manager Jeff Inman. "By starting more than two hours early, we will avoid the full brunt of the heat."
Ellis Park officials say there will be multiple water stations and hoses at regular intervals around the track. The state veterinarian staff will also continue to look for any signs of adverse reactions to the heat from the thoroughbreds.
"Horse racing at Ellis Park over the decades have demonstrated remarkable resilience to heat, but we will be doing everything we can to ensure they can race safely."
Ellis Park began its 100th season of live horse racing on July 8th.
