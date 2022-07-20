 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak heat index values from 105 to 110 degrees this
afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Ellis Park moves start time of live racing for the upcoming weekend due to heat

Joe Downs

Extreme heat forecasts have led Ellis Park to change start times for live racing this weekend.

Ellis Park has moved the post time for the first race to 10:30 am on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 22 - July 24.

"Obviously the safety of our racehorses and backstretch personnel is paramount," said Ellis Park General Manager Jeff Inman. "By starting more than two hours early, we will avoid the full brunt of the heat."

Ellis Park officials say there will be multiple water stations and hoses at regular intervals around the track. The state veterinarian staff will also continue to look for any signs of adverse reactions to the heat from the thoroughbreds.

"Horse racing at Ellis Park over the decades have demonstrated remarkable resilience to heat, but we will be doing everything we can to ensure they can race safely."

Ellis Park began its 100th season of live horse racing on July 8th.

