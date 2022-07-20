Ellis Park moves start time of live racing for upcoming weekend due to extreme heat

For Dana Hancock, taking care of horses is more than just a job.
"You have to love them," she said. "It's a way of life."
But it is her job, and as a trainer at Ellis Park in Henderson, keeping her horses in tip-top shape is hard work.
"It's pretty much like taking care of a 1,100 lb. toddler all the time," Hancock said. "Filling hay bags, tacking horses, sending them to the track, walking them to the Shedrow 'til they're cooled up, giving them a bath, going back, grooming them, feeding them, water them."
It's a lot, but the prized racehorses are the heart and soul of Ellis Park, and their well-being is the top priority. So, when extreme heat blankets the Tri-State like it is this week, Hancock said safety measures go into overdrive.
"Everybody just comes together to help the horse," she said.
It's dangerous for people to be outside in current temperatures nearing 100 degrees and that's the case for the horses as well. With that in mind, whether it's an off day or race day, the team at Ellis Park is dedicated to making sure the horses stay as cool as possible and that means plenty of fans, ice, baths and plenty of drinking water.
"Training hours are early, early in the morning," Hancock said. "Right now, they're scheduled for 5:30 in the morning to 9:30 in the morning with a break."
Training isn't the only thing moved up.
This weekend, General Manager of Ellis Entertainment and Ellis Park Jeffrey Inman said horses and jockeys will be at the starting line two hours earlier than usual.
The post time for the first race to 10:30 am on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 22 - July 24.
"We'll get the morning coolness, and we should be able to complete our race card by 2:15 p.m. before the full heat of the day is on us," Inman said.
Ellis Park officials said there will be multiple water stations and hoses at regular intervals around the track. The state veterinarian staff will also continue to look for any signs of adverse reactions to the heat from the thoroughbreds.
It's a necessary move for the safety of both guests and athletes -- human and equine -- and a better move Inman said than outright canceling.
"We make a large chunk of our revenue in these two months, so every day we lose racing is a loss of revenue," he said. "On top of that, there are local horsemen who make their living off these races, and not having a race means a loss of purses that goes to those folks, and it hurts them as well."
All things considered, it's a solution to the overwhelming heat -- a problem out of everyone's hands.
Both Inman and Hancock hope it will ensure each and every horse can stay healthy and continue to bring the thunder.
Ellis Park began its 100th season of live horse racing on July 8th.
Keep up with the latest weather forecast for your area on wevv.com/weather.