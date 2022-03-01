Ellis Park Moving Forward With Owensboro Expansion, Opening Date Planned for Early 2023

Officials with Ellis Park say they've finalized some details on their gaming expansion into Owensboro, Kentucky.
An announcement made by Ellis Entertainment on Tuesday said that the new venue in Owensboro would be located in the 62,000 square-foot site of the former JCPenney's in the Towne Square Mall, which is on the corner of Frederica St. and Southtown Blvd.
The centrally located Ellis Park Owensboro venue plans to initially open with a wide selection of Historical Racing Machines (HRMs), a simulcast betting, and viewing area, and a new race and sports themed restaurant.
“After a productive negotiation process, Ellis Entertainment is excited to move on to the construction phase of our extension into the Owensboro community,” said Jeffery Inman, General Manager of Ellis Entertainment. “This project will be a win for the entire community and the Tri-State. It will provide 200 new, good-paying jobs to the area and generate an estimated $6 to $8 million dollars in purse money to improve the racing at Ellis Park."
The estimated $20 million project will create a regional entertainment destination with easy access from anywhere in Owensboro and the surrounding region.
Construction on the new facility is slated to start this summer, with an anticipated opening date in early 2023.