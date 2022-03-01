Ellis Park Moving Forward With Owensboro Expansion, Opening Date Planned for Early 2023

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana... Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda. .Continued dry conditions will allow points along the Ohio from Owensboro to Golconda to crest and begin a slow fall this week. For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 44.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday morning. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&