Ellis Park to celebrate 100 years during live racing season this summer

Ellis Park will celebrate a milestone during this year's live racing season.
The Kentucky track will host live racing on Fridays thru Sundays, starting on July 8th and end on August 28th.
Originally Dade Park when it opened in November of 1922, the 1 1/8 mile track changed it's name in 1954 in honor of longtime owner James C. Ellis.
This racing season, there will be reduced ticket prices for the venue areas, including Sky Theater, Clubhouse and Grandstand Boxes.
On July 9th, there will be a 100-Year Ribbon Cutting ceremony at 2PM during Field & Main Family Day. Weiner dog races will take place on July 16th at August 27th.
There will also be memorial races for fallen Ellis Park icons, including Don Haas, Jeff Hall, and "Cowboy" Jones.