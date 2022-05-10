 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Heavy rain from last week has caused rises on the Ohio River and
minor flooding is now expected at Newburgh.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night to early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 32.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Thursday morning to a crest of 41.2 feet Friday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter's Trump ban

  • Updated
  • 0
Elon Musk Twitter

Elon Musk said Tuesday that he would restore former President Donald Trump's banned account on Twitter if his deal to acquire the company is completed.

Musk's remarks at an automotive conference mark his first public acknowledgment of what had been widely expected since the billionaire announced plans to buy the social media giant for $44 billion.

Musk called Twitter's decision to ban Trump in January 2020 a "mistake."

"I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump, I think that was a mistake," Musk said. "I would reverse the perma-ban. I will say that I don't own Twitter yet, so this is not a thing that will definitely happen, because what if I don't own Twitter? But my opinion, and Jack Dorsey, I want to be clear, shares this opinion, is that we should not have perma-bans."

Trump has said he would not return to Twitter even if his account were restored, instead promoting his own social media venture, Truth Social.

