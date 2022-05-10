Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter's Trump ban

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess, Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties. .Heavy rain from last week has caused rises on the Ohio River and minor flooding is now expected at Newburgh. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night to early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs. The river is 2500 feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky side. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 32.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday morning to a crest of 41.2 feet Friday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&