EMA Directors Join Forces in Dawson Springs for Severe Weather Awareness Week

EMA directors from across western Kentucky stopped by Dawson Springs Monday to talk about how to be weather prepared.
Some all shared their harrowing stories of survival from the Dec. 10th tornado.
This past winter, the Kentucky experienced it's deadliest weather event.
"15 lives lost here in Hopkins County, hundreds of homes destroyed and damaged," said Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield.
Emergency crews were emotional reflecting on that treacherous night, saying without the partnership from surrounding agencies, the death toll would have been hire.
Communication from the National Weather Service was also key in saving lives.
Peak tornado season is just around the corner in May and June.
While the hope is we never experience another twister like the 190mile per hour EF4 we did in December, it is still important to have plan in place about how to best protect yourself and your family.
"Do you know how to turn your electric off?" said Hopkins County EMA Director Nick Bailey. "Do you know how to get out and be safe? Do you have shoes readily available?"
Officials urge people to buy weather radios. They say it's the best line of defense when severe weather hits.