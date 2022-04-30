Emergency crews working on leaking levee in Marion

Emergency crews are working on the leaking levee at Lake George in Marion, Kentucky.
Marion City Fire and the Crittenden County Volunteer Fire Department are pumping water to lower the level of Lake George.
Crittenden County Emergency Management Director Jason Hurley says they are asking everyone to please stay away from Lake George.
"We have emergency personnel on scene working hard to maintain and prevent a disaster from happening," he says. "Please do not drive around the road closure signs. This is for your safety and for our responders safety as well."