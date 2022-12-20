Emergency visits to the pet hospital spike during the holidays 

One of the most dangerous times of the year for pets falls during the holiday season, and nothing spoils the Christmas cheer like an emergency visit to the vet.
As Christmas approaches, vet clinics and emergency hospitals are preparing for a surge in four-legged patients.
This is because during Christmas, there are a lot of elements in the home that your pets aren’t exactly used to. And curiosity is typically to blame when it comes to a lot of animal injuries.
“Anything from tinsel on the trees, you know, cats can eat that. They can eat your ornaments and dogs can get food off the table,” says Laurie Miller from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.
Experts say pets shouldn’t eat people food.
Although it’s a Christmas staple, chocolate is toxic for both dogs and cats.
Also, things like onions, raisins, grapes, and turkey skin can be poisonous to pets, or cause pancreatitis.
But, it’s not just food that poses a threat. Items like candles, lights, and little decorations can be harmful too, and should be kept out of reach from pets.
“Just be mindful…,” Miller says. “It’s really just a team effort to make sure all of those things that can harm pets that aren’t normally there, just keeping them up where they can’t get them.”
If your pets are showing bizarre behavior, or you believe they might have ingested something they shouldn’t have, you should call your veterinarian or take your animal straight to the emergency clinic.