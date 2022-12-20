 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow is possible with
total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches. Winds could gust as high
as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind
chills as low as -20 to -25 are possible as a result of
Thursday night low temperatures of 0 to -5 with sustained winds
of 15-25 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Southwest Indiana, Southern Illinois,
Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday afternoon
through late Thursday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with possible flash
freezing. Strong winds with moderate to heavy snow will sharply
reduce visibility and make for dangerous conditions. Life-
threateningly cold wind chill values can quickly result in
frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and
limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to
vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree
branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or
generators.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant
snow accumulations that would greatly impact travel. Stay tuned
for later statements. This watch will be upgraded to a warning if
winter storm conditions become more certain.

A wind chill watch means the there is the potential for a
combination of very cold air and strong winds to create
dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts
and warnings for updates on this situation.

&&

Emergency visits to the pet hospital spike during the holidays 

  • Updated
  • 0
Emergency visits to the pet hospital spike during the holidays 
Claire Dugan

One of the most dangerous times of the year for pets falls during the holiday season, and nothing spoils the Christmas cheer like an emergency visit to the vet.

 

As Christmas approaches, vet clinics and emergency hospitals are preparing for a surge in four-legged patients.

 

This is because during Christmas, there are a lot of elements in the home that your pets aren’t exactly used to. And curiosity is typically to blame when it comes to a lot of animal injuries.

 

“Anything from tinsel on the trees, you know, cats can eat that. They can eat your ornaments and dogs can get food off the table,” says Laurie Miller from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.

 

Experts say pets shouldn’t eat people food. 

 

Although it’s a Christmas staple, chocolate is toxic for both dogs and cats.

 

Also, things like onions, raisins, grapes, and turkey skin can be poisonous to pets, or cause pancreatitis.

 

But, it’s not just food that poses a threat. Items like candles, lights, and little decorations can be harmful too, and should be kept out of reach from pets.

 

“Just be mindful…,” Miller says. “It’s really just a team effort to make sure all of those things that can harm pets that aren’t normally there, just keeping them up where they can’t get them.”

 

If your pets are showing bizarre behavior, or you believe they might have ingested something they shouldn’t have, you should call your veterinarian or take your animal straight to the emergency clinic.

