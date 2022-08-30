'Empty shoes' event to raise awareness about drug overdoses

The Evansville Recovery Alliance is planning an event to honor the lives lost and prevent further drug overdose deaths with a free event.
The community organization will set up tables with volunteers who will be passing out free Narcan and other supplies meant to save lives.
It is happening downtown at the Four freedoms Monument along the city's riverfront.
There will be a powerful display to remind everyone who sees it of the many lives lost too soon due to drug overdoses in the Tri-state.
Empty shoes will represent the lives lost to addiction.
Organizers are asking volunteers to bring empty shows with them to the event if possible.
A speaker will share her experiences with addiction. There will be a candlelight vigil for all of the victims following the service.
According to the organizers, the shoes will be lined up at the Four Freedoms Monument to represent the 60 people lost to an overdose last year.
Any shoes left behind will be donated to Aurora