EMT Accused of Supplying Henderson County Inmates With Drugs

A narcotics investigation involving the Henderson County Jail is underway after authorities say a contracted employee working as an EMT was caught bringing drugs in to inmates.
Authorities say 41-year-old Lindsey Bradley of Sebree was arrested on charges of drug trafficking and promoting contraband for bringing giving an opioid to two inmates.
Officials with the jail say that Bradley was employed by Quality Correctional Care as an EMT at the Henderson County Jail when she gave suboxone to the inmates.
We're told that the inmates involved in the case are Brandon Bethel and Joseph Carter, who are now both facing charges of possessing a controlled substance.
No further information has been released at this time.