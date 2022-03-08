 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.River levels along the lower Ohio River are falling currently but
many points are expected to have rises again late this week due to
recent rainfall in the basin. Many points will remain in flood for
this week and beyond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 16...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 38.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.8
feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday, March 16.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

EMT Accused of Supplying Henderson County Inmates With Drugs

  • Updated
  • 0
Lindsey Bradley via Henderson County Jail

Lindsey Bradley (Henderson County Jail)

A narcotics investigation involving the Henderson County Jail is underway after authorities say a contracted employee working as an EMT was caught bringing drugs in to inmates.

Authorities say 41-year-old Lindsey Bradley of Sebree was arrested on charges of drug trafficking and promoting contraband for bringing giving an opioid to two inmates.

Officials with the jail say that Bradley was employed by Quality Correctional Care as an EMT at the Henderson County Jail when she gave suboxone to the inmates.

We're told that the inmates involved in the case are Brandon Bethel and Joseph Carter, who are now both facing charges of possessing a controlled substance.

No further information has been released at this time.

