Encore Musicals of Owensboro presents "The Sound of Music"

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV)--Encore Musical's much anticipated production of "The Sound of Music" will soon open.
The musical will debut Saturday, July 15th, sponsored by Owensboro Health.
Organizers say the show will run two weekends. Here are the times:
- Saturday, July 15th--7 PM
- Sunday, July 16th--2 PM
- Saturday, July 22nd--7 PM
- Sunday, July 23rd--2 PM
The performances will take place in Cannon Hall in Owensboro's Riverpark Center.
The musical tells the story of Maria Augusta Trapp, the governess of the von Trapp family, who introduces music and cheer to their home. Maria and the von Trapp family soon navigate challenges as Nazism takes hold of Austria.
Tickets are available at Riverparkcenter.org or by calling the Riverpark Center (270)687-2787.
Adult tickets cost $29.99 and children’s tickets are $15.00.
Encore! Musicals is a community theater dedicated to bringing high-quality productions featuring local talent to the Owensboro stage.
