Energy assistance available to low-income families

If you are struggling with your energy bill this winter, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is available to help if you qualify.
"Individuals that are at or below 130% of the federal poverty guidelines can visit one of our offices. They need to bring with them there bill, and it doesn't have to be past due or disconnect - it can be a current bill," said Robyn Mattingly of Audubon Area Community Services.
Along with the bill, families will need to bring in proper identification, proof of the previous months income, and social security cards for everyone in the household over the age of two.
As long as your family meets the income threshold, your local community agency should be able to provide assistance under the LIHEAP program. For a family of three in the state of Indiana, the maximum yearly income before taxes is $34,535 a year.
"If they can bring those items in, we will go through an application process and we can sign off on that, and they will receive a benefit applied to their account," explained Mattingly.
The deadlines for applications vary by state - Indiana residents can apply for LIHEAP until May 15th, while citizens of Kentucky have until December 13th for non-crisis funding.
People living in Illinois can apply until May 31st of next year or until funds run out. By helping struggling families stay warm and keep their lights on, the program helps people to focus on other essential needs they may have.
"There is just such a need out there out there. If we can assist individuals, even if it's a small amount, to help with their utilities, that frees up there funds to go for food, or to go for medicine, or to help may there rent - whatever it may be," added Mattingly.
Contact your local community agencies for additional information or if you are in danger of being disconnected.