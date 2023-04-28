EPA Officials believe several Evansville properties may be exposed to high levels of lead and arsenic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) -- According to the EPA several property's in Evansville have been exposed to high levels of lead and arsenic whether through the soil in their yards or the paint inside a home.
"We still have about 3,000 properties out there that need to be sampled," said Beth Reiner with the EPA.
Thursday evening they addressed this concern with an open house.
"EPA's mission is to protect human health and the environment so we're here to sample properties to see if any levels are high in any particular property," said Reiner.
Although open to anyone, officials wanted to focus in on residents in the Jacobsville area as high levels of lead have been detected there.
According to the EPA website, homes built before 1978 are at a higher risk of exposure.
"The contamination is said to be a result of things that happened about over a century ago and so now just trying to figure out how much of our community has been contaminated with lead but also trying to get it resolved." said Evansville City 4th Ward Councilman Alex Burton.
In order to resolve it, residents were encouraged to bring a sample of their soil in a plastic bag and within minutes they knew their results.
If high levels were reported, "The next step is we would then contact them at some point and say we want to start talking to you about what the excavation process is," said Reiner.
A multi-step process entailing the removal of the soil or paint in their homes.
Aside from speaking with officials here, those residents also got to take that information home as they were given pamphlets.
So that they could further educate themselves about the dangers of it.
"It's a very serious situation," said Reiner. "Lead does affect children's ability to learn and sometimes there's behavioral issues also if children have high lead levels in their system."
With help from the Vanderburgh County Health Department, EPA officials were able to spread the word about this harmful contaminate and they're continuing to encourage the community to do their research and stay aware.