EPD: 2 injured in shooting, suspect still on the loose

EPD: Shots fired on N. Green River Road
El'Agance Shemwell

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting in the 700 block of North Green River Road in Evansville. 

The call came in around 6:30 Thursday evening. 

At this time, the Evansville Police Department says the suspect is still on the loose. 

Authorities do not have a solid description of the suspect. 

The two victims were taken to the hospital and we are unaware of their condition at this time. 

Investigators were on scene gathering evidence and the investigation is still ongoing. 

