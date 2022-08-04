EPD: 911 caller shot other gunman in double-fatality shooting at Lodge Food Mart

Police in Evansville, Indiana have released new details on a shooting incident that claimed two lives on Wednesday night.
The Evansville Police Department was originally called to a shooting at the Lodge Food Mart near the corner of Lodge Avenue and East Riverside Drive around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
When officers arrived, they found two men who had been fatally shot.
Police now tell us that the original 911 call was made by a man who said he had shot one of the two men who were killed.
EPD says the 911 caller gave officers his location and turned himself in. During an interview, he told officers that he was at the Lodge Food Mart in his truck when he saw two men on the lot who were arguing with each other.
During the interview, the 911 caller said that he saw one of the men pull out a gun and fatally shoot the other man. He says that's when he pulled out his own gun and told the other man to drop his weapon, but that he refused to do so.
The 911 caller told police that he shot the other gunman. Police say another witness confirmed the 911 caller's account of what had happened.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the two men who died as 33-year-old Brett Coulson and 28-year-old Nicholas Fenwick, both of Evansville.
Police say that at this point, it's too early into the investigation to determine what charges, if any, will be filed.